MANILA, Philippines – The P59.3-billion Metro Rail Transit 4 (MRT4) project got the green light from a National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) body.

The NEDA Investments Coordination Committee-Cabinet Committee (ICC-CabCom) approved the project during a meeting on December 20, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said in a statement on Tuesday, December 31.

MRT4 is expected to serve some 234,433 passengers daily across 11 stations that would connect parts of eastern Metro Manila – Quezon City, San Juan City, Mandaluyong City, Pasig City, and the Ortigas Center – to the municipalities of Cainta and Tatay in Rizal. (READ: [ANALYSIS] The moving goalposts of Duterte’s Build, Build, Build)

“Considering how densely-populated these areas are, which is made more difficult with the lack of road capacities and ever worsening traffic conditions, MRT4 will be of great help in moving commuters between eastern Metro Manila and Rizal,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said. (READ: FAST FACTS: State of Metro Manila’s public transport system)

Construction of the MRT4, to be funded by official development assistance from the Asian Development Bank, is slated from 2021 to 2025.

The ICC-CabCom also approved 11 other infrastructure projects during its December 20 meeting, including the P197-billion Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge. – Rappler.com