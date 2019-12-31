AKLAN, Philippines – Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone) caused P65-million worth of damage and losses in agriculture in the province of Aklan.

The Office of Provincial Agriculturist released the initial report of damage brought by Typhoon Ursula as of Monday, December 30, during the visit of Agriculture secretary William Dar.

Also affected were 169 hectares of rice in Banga, and Lezo and 114 hectares of corn in Kalibo, Lezo and Banga. In addition, also damaged across the province were 470 hectares of fruit trees, 1,023 hectares of banana and 340 hectares of vegetables.

At least 20 fishing boats in Numancia, 4 green houses in Kalibo (Nalook), Boracay Island and Ibajay and a rice processing center in Numancia were also destroyed by the typhoon, which struck on Christmas eve. (READ: Ursula leaves at least 4 dead, 51 injured in Aklan)

In fisheries sector. some P48.893 million worth of losses were listed in the wrath of Typhoon Ursula. The town of Altavas registered P30.867 million, Batan with P6.203 million; Lezo, P349,500 and New Washington with P11.548 million losses.

"The government is here. We are here to work with the provincial government to bring hope and help the fishermen and farmers to recover from their losses brought about by Typhoon Ursula and start right away of their enterprises. As of this time, Aklan and Capiz provinces had reached P300-million worth of damage and losses in agriculture and fisheries," Dar said.

Dar stressed the affected fisherfolk-families and farmers will receive bancas, fingerlings and seeds from DA and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

"Huwag tayong mawalan ng pag-asa, andito palagi ang national government at provincial government ng Aklan, tulong-tulong tayo para sa recovery," he added.

(Let us not lose hope. The national and provincial government of Aklan is always here for you. Let us help each other recover.) – Rappler.com