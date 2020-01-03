MANILA, Phiippines – Jollibee Foods Corporation ended 2019 with two new branches in the United States and Canada.

Long lines welcomed the opening of a Jollibee branch in Chandler, the first in Arizona state; and in Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada. The opening of Jollibee stores abroad are usually marked by long queues dominated by members of the Filipino community.

JFC said in a statement that some people camped out for as long as 3 days in extremely cold weather outside the Chandler store so they can be among the first to enter the store.

With the two new branches, there are now a total of 50 stores in the US and Canada. JFC's target is to expand the number of Jollibee stores to 250 – 150 in the US and 100 in Canada.

Jollibee more than doubled its store count in Canada in 2019. For 2020, its expansion in Canada will focus on Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec.

Jollibee's areas of focus in the US will be in Florida, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Texas, Nevada, California, and Hawaii.

JFC is one of the world’s largest and fastest growing Asian restaurant companies with more than 5,800 stores across 15 brands in 35 countries. – Rappler.com