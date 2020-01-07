MANILA, Philippines – Transportation expenses pushed up inflation in December 2019 to 2.5%, said the Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday, January 7.

The increase was tempered by the continued easing of rice prices.

The latest figure brought the full-year average to a stable 2.5%, well within the government's target band of 2% to 4%.

Inflation picked up as base effects from 2018's inflation spike faded. High numbers had been registered in 2018, affecting the calculation of succeeding figures.

Inflation is widely expected to inch up in 2020, but likely to remain within target range.

Stable inflation is seen to be an opportunity for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to further reduce interest rates. – Rappler.com