MANILA, Philippines – The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will be selling P10,000 gold and P500 silver commemorative coins to celebrate the 70 years of central banking in the country as well as the BSP's 25th anniversary.

The BSP said on Wednesday, January 8, that the gold P10,000 coin will be sold for P127,500 each and the silver P500 coins will be sold for P3,500 each.

There are two designs for the P500 coin. One commemorates the 70 years of central banking, while the other celebrates the 25 years of the BSP.

The commemorative coins are non-circulation legal tender.

Interested buyers may email anniversarycoins@bsp.gov.ph not later than January 15 on a "first mail-in, first listed" basis. Buyers must specify what coin they want, which BSP branch they want to pick it up in, as well as their contact details.

A confirmation email will then be sent to the buyers. – Rappler.com