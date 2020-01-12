MANILA, Philippines – All flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) were put "on hold" following the ash eruption of the Taal Volcano in Batangas on Sunday, January 12.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said on its Facebook page past 6 pm on Sunday that the order covers both arrivals and departures.

"Passengers are advised to coordinate with their respective airlines for flight updates," MIAA said.

The Taal Volcano is about 85 kilometers from NAIA, the Philippines' main airport.

The volcano was placed under Alert Level 3 on Sunday afternoon, after it spewed an ash column one kilometer high. Ashfall then spread to nearby areas.

Residents from at least 3 towns in the province of Batangas began to evacuate on Sunday afternoon. – Rappler.com