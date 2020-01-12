MANILA, Philippines – Jomar Ang, the 26-year-old son of San Miguel Corporation president Ramon S. Ang, was rushed to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

In a statement emailed past 6 pm on Sunday, January 12, the older Ang said that Jomar was taken to St. Luke’s Medical Center and is “fighting for his life.”

The email's subject read "RSA clarifies rumors about son," but the email did not say what those rumors were.

“On behalf of my family, I would like to express my sincerest appreciation for the outpouring of prayers, love and concern for my son Jomar,” his father Ramon said.

“We ask for your continued prayers and request that you please respect the privacy of our family during this difficult time,” he added.

Jomar is the chief financial officer of RSA Motors, the dealer of BMW cars in the Philippines. – Rappler.com