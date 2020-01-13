MANILA, Philippines – Several areas near the Taal Volcano experienced power outages due to the eruption on Sunday, the Department of Energy (DOE) said on Monday, January 13.

As of 6:30 pm on Sunday, the DOE reported multiple trippings of the following lines due to the eruption:

Dasmarinas-Ilijan 500kV Line

Tayabas-Dasmarinas 500kV Line

San Jose-Tayabas 500kV Line 2

4x600MVA DasmarinasTransformers

The DOE said switching and restoration of the affected lines are ongoing.

“The National Electrification Administration has advised all concerned electric cooperatives to take all appropriate contingency measures to mitigate the impact on electric services to consumers, activate the Emergency Restoration Organization, when needed to immediately implement emergency restoration plan and continuously monitor the situation,” the DOE said.

Meanwhile, the following areas in Batangas have power interruptions due to ash fall, lava mud, and rocks affecting transmission and distribution lines:

Tanauan

Talisay

Laurel

Several oil companies have suspended operations for the safety of staff. Seven stations of Shell within the 35-kilometer radius of Taal were closed, while Petro Gazz closed its stations in Silang, Cavite; and Lipa City, Batangas. Seaoil’s stations in Agoncillo, Batangas; Lalaan, Mendez, and Carmona in Cavite; and Canlubang in Laguna were closed for the safety of staff as well. (READ: PNP declares full alert status for Taal Volcano eruption)

Petron reported that its terminals in Batangas and Cavite are not affected. It’s business as usual at Shell’s refinery, but the company is constantly monitoring the situation. Chevron’s operations are not affected.

Subsequent updates will be made as soon as the information becomes available, the DOE said. – Rappler.com