MANILA, Philippines – Farmers and fisherfolk affected by the ash eruption of the Taal Volcano in Batangas may avail of a P25,000 loan with zero interest, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Monday, January 13.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the amount is payable in 3 years under the Survival and Recovery Assistance Program.

Farmers and fisherfolk also have the option to loan a higher amount under the Micro and Small Agribusiness Loan Program.

The DA's regional office and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Calabarzon are closely monitoring the situation in Taal. (READ: Thousands evacuate as Taal Volcano spews ash)

Dar advised farmers to evacuate livestock to safer areas, harvest marketable crops and fish for areas not heavily affected by ashfall, and secure farm equipment and machineries.

Those with inquiries may call (02) 8929-0140. – Rappler.com