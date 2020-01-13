MANILA, Philippines – The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced that they are aiming to partially resume operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Monday, January 13.

All flights at NAIA had been suspended beginning Sunday evening, January 12, due to ashfall from the restive Taal Volcano in Batangas. A hazardous eruption could happen "within hours to days," though NAIA is no longer experiencing ashfall, allowing for partial operations.

MIAA General Ed Monreal said an estimated 516 flights have been affected since Sunday.

Airlines were instructed to provide proposed schedules of recovery flights on Monday, subject to slot availability.

"Priority will be given to departure flights so the NAIA ramps can be cleared of planes parked thereat since last night. Second priority will be given to regular scheduled flights for today. This arrangement will also give both MIAA and CAAP better capability to allocate slots," said the two agencies in a joint statement on Monday.

"Airlines were also strictly advised to submit realistic departure schedules owing to the need to inform passengers, assign flight crew, and aircraft dispatch."

Passengers were advised to confirm updated flight schedules with their respective airlines before proceeding to NAIA.

MIAA and CAAP also said the separation time between flights will be longer to better manage terminal and runway capacities.

According to MIAA, it started clearing the runways, taxiways, and ramps of ash at 4 am on Monday. Clearing operations were continuing around noon. – Rappler.com