MANILA, Philippines – Globe Telecom and Smart Communications are providing free internet connection as well as free calls and charging stations for those affected by the ongoing Taal Volcano eruption.

Globe has provided free internet connection in all 4 terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and select malls in Laguna, Cavite, and Batangas. (READ: FAST FACTS: What you should know about Taal Volcano)

GoWiFi is available in the following areas from Monday to Tuesday, January 13 to 14:

NAIA

Terminals 1 to 4

Batangas

Robinsons Place Lipa

Laguna

Pavilion Mall

Solenad 1, 2, 3

Southwoods Mall

Robinsons Sta Rosa

Robinsons Place San Pedro

Robinsons Los Baños

Cavite

The District Dasmariñas

The District Imus

Ayala Malls Serin

Robinsons Tagaytay

Robinsons Place Dasmariñas

Robinsons General Trias

Robinsons Imus

The Ayala-led telecommunications giant has also set up free calls and charging stations at the Barangay Amuyong Covered Court along Tagaytay-Nasugbu Road, Alfonso, Cavite, starting Monday until Thursday, January 16, from 9 am to 6 pm. More centers will be set up as the need arises.

"In incidents like these, staying indoors is always the best option. However, for our kababayans (countrymen) who are seeking refuge in our partner establishments, we are providing free unlimited internet services for them to inform their loved ones of their safety or their current condition should they need assistance," said Janis Racpan, Globe director for Wi-Fi business group.

Meanwhile, Globe said the following stores were closed on Monday:

Batangas

Waltermart Tanauan

SM Lipa

SM Batangas City

SM Lemery

Poblacion, Rosario

Citimart Bauan

Laguna

Nuvali

SM Sta Rosa

SM Calamba

SM San Pablo

Waltermart Cabuyao

Cavite

Ayala Malls Serin

Smart also provided communications support for Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) volunteers who are assisting Batangas residents.

The company provided load credits to the MMDA personnel to help facilitate communication during evacuation, rescue, and relief operations. The Manuel Pangilinan-led network added that it is coordinating with the Philippine Red Cross and government agencies for the same purpose.

Smart will also be setting up charging services at the PLDT Tagaytay office.

The Taal Volcano is under Alert Level 4, which means a "hazardous" eruption may occur "within hours to days." – Rappler.com