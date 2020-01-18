MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of residents who evacuated their homes due to the ongoing eruption of Taal Volcano are now in different evacuation centers across Calabarzon.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that, as of 6 pm Friday, January 17, at least 300 evacuation centers are hosting 16,174 families or 70,413 individuals affected by the natural disaster.

Since the start of the eruption on Sunday, January 12, different groups have launched relief initiatives to help provide the needs of the evacuees. Companies and businesses are also reaching out to affected communities in various ways.

Here's how companies are supporting relief efforts for communities affected by the eruption.

Manila Water and its other operating units in Laguna and Batangas sent a convoy of 30 water tankers to different evacuation centers in Batangas. Twelve of those tankers were allocated to the Bolbok Provincial Sports Complex, 3 sites in Tanauan, and one in Sto Tomas. On January 13, Manila Water said it was also sending an initial 2,000 5-gallon units of bottled water.

When ashfall from the volcano reached Calabarzon and Metro Manila on Sunday, all Ayala Malls in Metro Manila and Calabarzon waived overnight parking fee as well as provided free WiFi connection to help affected customers. Ayala Malls Solenad even opened its cinema building ground floor to customers in need of shelter and charging stations.

Globe Telecom provided free internet connection as well as free calls and charging stations.

AC Health's Generika drugstore and FamilyDOC clinics are on high alert to provide medicine, medical supplies, first aid, and medical consultation.

MEGAWORLD

Donation boxes for relief goods have now been put up in other Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, such as Eastwood Mall, Lucky Chinatown, Venice Grand Canal, Southwoods Mall, and Uptown Mall.

Those who would like to donate items – like drinking water,first-aid and medical supplies, easy-to-open canned goods, toiletries and hygiene essentials, baby items (diapers, baby formula, vitamins), non-perishable food items like coffee, milk, and sugar, pillows and blankets, batteries and flashlights, and even pet food and animal feeds – may bring them to the malls' Concierge beginning January 15.

MVP GROUP

One Meralco Foundation, the social development arm and corporate foundation of Meralco, has set up solar mobile charing stations at evacuation centers within the vicinity of the volcano. The service was initially available at the evacuation center in Alfonso, Cavite.

Meralco, in coordination with the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), provided gensets (and the manpower for their operation) to various organizations and evacuation centers. PDRF also provided face masks.

The PLDT Tagaytay Office in Barangay Kaybagal South, Tagaytay City, made available its Libreng Charging services.

Maynilad worked with the Department of Public Works and Highways to deploy 13 water tankers for the affected communities. It also worked with the Department of Social Welfare and Development in providing 2,000 6-liter bottles. The Makati Medical Center Foundation also provided 2,400 bottles of mineral water in partnership with Le Minerale.

The Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation mobilized teams to help out in clearing operations in affected areas. It provided water for windshields of affected CALAX motorists, cleared ashfall at carriageways, and mobilized relief efforts.

PLDT and subsidiary Smart Communications helped Metropolitan Manila Development Authority volunteers as well as the Philippine Red Cross and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology by providing communication support and load credits to those helping out in Batangas.

The Alagang Kapatid Foundation, PLDT-Smart Foundation, and Cignal TV employees deployed a Foton first-responder food truck to serve hot meals at evacuation centers in Tagaytay City, as well as Laurel and Mabini in Batangas. The truck also provided nebulization services from volunteer doctors and nurses of the Makati Medical Center Foundation.

The following were also distributed in evacuation centers:

Makati Medical Center Foundation - 8,000 pieces of face masks; 1,500 psychosocial first aid kits, in partnership with My Dream in a Shoebox Project

PLDT-Smart Foundation - relief goods for affected families; hygiene kits and protector masks for emergency responders

Metro Pacific Investments Foundation - care packs containing 1,000 blankets, 1,000 mats, and 1,500 shirts for both children and adults

SM Supermalls, SM Cares, and SM Foundation delivered over 2,000 relief packs and water to evacuation centers and sorting sites in Bauan, Tanauan, and Sto. Tomas, all in Batangas. Over 6,500 relief packs were expected to be dispatched to various evacuation areas. – Rappler.com