MANILA, Philippines – Philippine agriculture continued to post dismal growth in 2019, as natural calamities and the African swine fever spread in Luzon.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Wednesday, January 22, that growth during the 4th quarter of 2019 was only at 0.4%, a contraction from the 2.9% growth in the 3rd quarter.

Crops, poultry, and fisheries posted increases in production, while livestock production contracted.

Agricultural production during the last quarter was estimated at P492 billion, 5.3% lower than in 2018.

Full-year agricultural growth was at 0.7%, inching up from the 0.6% in 2018. The Department of Agriculture (DA) targeted growth to hit at least 2%. (READ: William Dar aims to quadruple agri growth, double farmers' income)

"In the 3rd and last quarter of 2019, the country was badly affected by the African swine fever which continues up to this day," Agriculture Secretary William Dar said.

"On top of that, we were disturbed by natural disasters such as powerful typhoons Tisoy and Ursula," he added.

The DA maintained the same growth target for 2020. – Rappler.com