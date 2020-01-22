MANILA, Philippines – Dennis Uy's companies joined other conglomerates in providing aid to those affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

Phoenix Petroleum has provided over 1,200 liters of fuel for Red Cross-Cavite and volunteers of Grab Philippines.

Nine of the company's gasoline stations in Southern Luzon also offered free wash-off for motorists affected by volcanic ash.

Motorists can also drop off donations like water, blankets, canned goods, and hygiene kits at over 20 Phoenix Petroleum stations in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Liquefied petroleum gas was also provided by the company to roving soup kitchens of ABS-CBN and TV5.

Meanwhile, Uy's FamilyMart distributed food to evacuation centers in Batangas and Cavite.

Employees at Udenna Tower also allocated budget for a week's lunch for relief efforts.

Tipco Asphalt, one of Udenna's business partners, extended a monetary donation as well. – Rappler.com