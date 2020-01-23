MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6.4% in the 4th quarter of 2019, but it was not enough to propel the year's average within the government's target band.

The government aimed for economic growth to hit somewhere between 6% and 6.5%, but the 2019 average settled at 5.9%, said the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Thursday, January 23.

GDP growth needed to be at least 6.8% to cling on to the lower end of the target.

Growth was much slower than expected during the first half of the year due to the delayed passage of the 2019 budget over alleged pork barrel or illegal funds. The reenactment of the budget meant government underspending of over P1 billion per day for 4 months and stalled infrastructure projects. (READ: Budget delay kept 420,000 Filipinos poor – economic team)

The impact of monetary tightening by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in 2018 was also felt in the first months of 2019.

The downward revision for the 3rd quarter from 6.2% to 6% also did not help lift the overall figure. The PSA noted slower growth in other services and construction.

The GDP is an economic indicator which accounts for all the finished goods and services produced within the country in a specific period. It is the most common measure of an economy's size. – Rappler.com