MANILA, Philippines – BDO Unibank waived remittance fees on cash donations to make it easier for Filipinos overseas to provide financial assistance to victims of the Taal Volcano eruption.

BDO said on Friday, January 24, that cash donations for partner foundations sent through BDO Remit offices will be free of charge. The foundations are:

BDO Foundation

ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation

GMA Kapuso Foundation

Philippine Red Cross

The remittance free campaign on cash donations runs from January 14 to March 31.

For the complete list of BDO Remit offices, click here.

Aside from the different BDO Remit offices, the bank's global remit partners are also receiving cash donations through Remitly, Small World, WorldRemit, Azimo, UAE Exchange Centre, and Xpress Money. However, regular remittance charges apply.

"BDO is serving as bridge to this by waiving regular remittance fees on donations sent through BDO Remit offices. It's the bank's way of making sure all donations, every centavo, are spent to buy relief goods. In times like this, you just want to help any which way you can," said Genie Gloria, head of remittance of BDO. – Rappler.com