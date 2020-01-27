CEBU CITY, Philippines – Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) set the toll fees for the 3rd Mactan bridge, the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) on Friday, January 24.

The fees are the following:

P85 for class A vehicles

P160 for class B vehicles

P300 for large trucks

Class A vehicles include sedans, pick-up trucks, jeeps and motorcycles. Class B vehicles are usually buses, medium-sized trucks and vehicles with trailers.

The CCLEX, a private-public partnership-funded project, would be the only one out of the 3 bridges to charge toll fees. As of December 2019, the CCLEX said the bridge was already 50% done and is on track for completion by 2021.

Once completed, the bridge is expected to alleviate traffic in Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City by linking Cordova town with southern Cebu City, giving travellers from southern towns direct access to Mactan Island, where the province’s only international airport is located.

According to project manager Robert Uthwatt, the bridge is also designed to withstand up to a magnitude 7.75 earthquake on the Richter scale, and up to 250 kilometer per hour winds, or about a category 5 typhoon.

A 4th Mactan bridge had also gotten the National Economic Development Authority’s endorsement and would connect Barangay Ibo in Lapu Lapu City to Barangay Paknaan in Mandaue City.

This bridge, once completed, would directly connect Mactan to the northern towns. – Rappler.com