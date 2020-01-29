MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte and his economic team approved 8 projects, including the big-ticket Metro Rail Transit Line 4 (MRT4) and the EDSA Greenways.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) announced on Wednesday, January 29, that the NEDA Board, chaired by Duterte, approved the 8 projects which are worth a combined P547.63 billion.

All will be funded through official development assistance. They are:

Department of Transportation (DOTr)

P57.07-billion MRT4 from N Domingo Street in Quezon City to Taytay Diversion Road in Rizal



P8.51-billion EDSA Greenways

Philippine Coast Guard

P6.25-billion Maritime Safety Enhancement Project

Department of Public Works and Highways

P175.7-billion Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge



P76.41-billion Cebu-Mactan Bridge and Coastal Road



P5.9-billion Capas-Botolan Road in Tarlac and Zambales



P189.53-billion Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges



P28.26-billion Davao City Coastal Road including Bucana Bridge

Of the approved projects, only the Capas-Botolan Road is not part of the government's revised list under the Build, Build, Build infrastructure program. (READ: LIST: Duterte's revised lineup of Build, Build, Build projects)

The DOTr said the 15.6-kilometer MRT4 is targeted to be operational by 2025. This would serve as the second railway servicing Rizal once the Light Rail Transit Line 2 extension to Masinag is completed.

The EDSA Greenways project, meanwhile, seeks to improve pedestrian mobility by installing covered elevated walkways leading to railway stations and nearby terminals.

The NEDA Board also gave the green light to changes in the scope and cost of the Davao City Bypass construction, as well as the increase in cost and extension of the loan validity and implementation period of the Samar Pacific Coastal Road.

"These projects are the building blocks of our people's dreams and aspirations. As such, we intend to roll out as many as we can to ease congestion and spread growth throughout the country," Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in a statement on Wednesday. – Rappler.com