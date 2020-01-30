CAVITE, Philippines – Farmers of Amadeo town in Cavite province are proud of their coffee, as it gives a unique kick to anyone who drinks it.

However, it may take a while before people can enjoy their brew, as ashfall from Taal Volcano ruined coffee trees.

Farmers were able to harvest before the ashfall, but the heat from the ash killed off most of the trees. It will take at least 3 years for new trees to grow.

Business reporter Ralf Rivas talks to Lucinda Amparo, Amadeo's municipal agriculture officer, about what the farmers need from the government. – Rappler.com