MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific has canceled flights to and from mainland China, Macau, and Hong Kong from February 2 to March 29 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Cebu Pacific issued the advisory late Saturday morning, February 1.

“In light of developments related to the novel coronavirus, Cebu Pacific will be canceling all flights between the Philippines and mainland China (Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Shenzen) from February 2 to March 29, 2020,” Cebu Pacific said in a statement. (READ: Novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV: What we know so far)

“Flights between the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Macau, on the other hand, have been reduced,” it added.

Cebu Pacific issued the advisory as the death toll over the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 259 on Saturday, while confirmed infections in that country surged to 12,000.

The airline said affected passengers have been notified about the development and have the following options:

Rebook the flight (new flight date within 30 days of original travel date)

Refund the tickets in full

Store the value of the ticket in a Travel Fund for future use

The World Health Organization earlier declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, but said it was not recommending any international trade or travel restrictions.

Countries, however, intensified travel curbs, including Russia which had shut its border with China. – Rappler.com