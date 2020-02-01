MANILA, Philippines – Around 300 meters of the Skyway Stage 3 was severely damaged by the fire on Saturday, February 1, but the incident's full impact has yet to be determined, according to San Miguel Corporation’s (SMC) construction arm.

San Miguel Infrastructure said on Saturday that it would “rebuild and resume construction at the soonest possible time, with the least delay on the projected completion.”

"We continue to monitor developments and are ready to provide assistance to anyone directly affected by the incident. We also extend our full support and cooperation to authorities as they investigate the cause of the fire," SMC said.

Before the blaze, SMC aimed for all parts of the P37.4-billion skyway to be accessible to motorists by April this year.

The project stretches from Gil Puyat Avenue in Makati and goes through San Juan, Manila, and Quezon City, connecting the South Luzon Expressway to the North Luzon Expressway.

SMC president Ramon Ang was previously quoted as saying that the Skyway Stage 3 project would take out around 50% of vehicles on severely congested Edsa.

The huge blaze caused the collapse of the skyway’s segment in Pandacan, Manila.

The fire started in a warehouse of another of Ang's companies, San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corporation, past 10 am. By noon the blaze reached the Task Force Bravo, meaning all available firetrucks in Metro Manila were asked to respond to the scene.

The blaze was declared under control around 1:52 pm. – Rappler.com