MANILA, Philippines – With two cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) confirmed in the Philippines, Cebu Pacific has alerted passengers who took the flights also taken by the patients.

In a statement on Sunday, February 2, the airline said it is working closely with the Department of Health (DOH), the Bureau of Quarantine, and the National Epidemiology Center "to contact all passengers aboard the same flights taken by the patients who tested positive" for 2019-nCoV.

Cebu Pacific said it is contacting all passengers of the following January 21 flights:

5J 241 (Hong Kong-Cebu)

DG 6519 (Cebu-Dumaguete)

It also urged passengers of those flights who have not been contacted yet to call Cebu Pacific at (02) 8702-0886 from 7 am to 10 pm, Manila time.

"We also advise them to seek immediate medical attention if they have flu-like symptoms such as coughing, colds, and fever," added Cebu Pacific.

The airline also said the pilots and crew of those flights have been placed on quarantine, and the aircraft have gone through thorough disinfection.

Earlier, Cebu Pacific canceled flights to and from mainland China until March 29, and reduced Macau and Hong Kong flights.

The Philippines confirmed its first case of 2019-nCoV last Thursday, January 30 – a 38-year-old woman who traveled to the Philippines from Wuhan, China.

Then, on Sunday, the DOH reported the second case in the Philippines – also the first death outside of China. The fatality was a 44-year-old man, the traveling companion of the woman who tested positive for 2019-nCoV. – Rappler.com