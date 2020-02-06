MANILA, Philippines – Motorists going through Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) subsections 6, 7, and 8 will be charged provisional toll starting Monday, February 10.

These subsections aim to reduce traffic congestion in Laguna Boulevard and Aguinaldo Highway, according to MPCALA Holdings Incorporated president and general manager Roberto Bontia.

The Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation unit secured approval from the Toll Regulatory Board to charge the following fees, inclusive of value-added tax:

Class 1 vehicles (ordinary cars) - P47

Class 2 vehicles (buses, small commercial trucks) - P95

Class 3 vehicles (large trucks or trailers) - P143

"The implementation of the initial base toll rates is necessary to ensure the sustainability and viability of the expressway as a safe and convenient thoroughfare," Bontia said.

"On our end, our services shall live up to the highest standard for our motorists to experience the convenience of traveling south using CALAX."

CALAX started partial operations in October 2019. The 10.7-kilometer segment served around 10,000 vehicles between the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) Mamplasan Exit and the CALAX Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Interchange in its first 3 toll-free months, according to MPCALA Holdings.

Targeted for completion by June 2022, the 45-kilometer CALAX will connect the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) to the SLEX at the Mamplasan Interchange in Biñan City, Laguna. – with reports from Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com