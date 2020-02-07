DAVAO CITY – The Department of Agriculture in Davao Region (Region 11) said that it temporarily shut down the popular auction site for hogs in Sulop, Davao del Sur over because of the rising cases of African swine fever (ASF) virus in the region.

At least 1,000 hogs change hands at the auction site on almost a daily basis in Crossing 80 in Sulop, Davao del Sur, with traders from neighboring areas coming over to buy stocks – either for raising or for meat.

Ricardo Oñate, the DA director for Southern Mindanao, told Davao del Sur Governor Douglas Cagas and other provincial officials on Wednesday, February 5, that he had already coordinated with Sulop town Mayor Jose Jimmy Sagarino over the agency's decision to temporarily close the auction site.

He said this was part of the DA's move to contain the ASF infection, which started in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental and had since spread to the outskirts of Davao City.

“Continuing the auction of the animals could trigger infestation not only in Davao del Sur but in other areas as well,” Oñate said.

He said sellers at the auction site were made to understand the importance of stopping the activities for the moment as continuing with it could ruin their livelihood in the long run.

Oñate said the DA will find ways to extend assistance to the vendors, locally known as viajeros, as the shutdown of the auction could also deprive them of their income.

“We will do our part by helping those who will be affected by the closure of the auction site because it is our duty to provide financial assistance so that their families will not be suffering from hunger,” Oñate said.

In stressing the need to shut down the auction site, Oñate said the viajeros would purchase hogs from various areas of Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental and put them on sale in Sulop.

Mindanao Development Authority chair Emmanuel Piñol earlier said the so-called viajeros would also buy sick pigs at bargain and sell them at higher prices. Their sources included Davao Occidental, the center of the ASF infection in Mindanao.

“This is dangerous because a pig sickened with the ASF could be bought by those from other areas and will infect healthy stocks,” Piñol added.

Davao Occidental Governon Claude Bautista said no live hogs or meat products could be transported out of the ground zero until after the problem had been fully addressed. – Rappler.com