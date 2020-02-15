MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte inaugurated on Saturday, February 15, the commercial operations at Sangley Airport in Cavite, 8 months after he ordered the start of its general aviation operations.

The airport will initially have general aviation and turboprop operations running from 6 am to 6 pm.

Sangley Airport is eyed to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In June 2019, Duterte instructed the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to transfer some NAIA flights to Sangley Airport and begin operations "immediately", giving a November deadline.

In October, the DOTr implemented the airport's operational dry run, with a maiden Cebu Pacific cargo flight.

The DOTr also planned for increased transport options for travelers coming from Metro Manila, including the ferry system and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway.

However, Entertainment City firms earlier objected to the transfer of their chartered flights from NAIA to Sangley Airport, saying it would lengthen the travel time of their VIP guests. – with reports from Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com