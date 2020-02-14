MANILA, Philippines – Local carriers Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines (PAL) are set to resume flights between Manila and Taipei after the inter-agency task force (IATF) handling the novel coronavirus crisis decided to lift the travel ban on Taiwan on Friday, February 14.

Philippine government officials only announced the travel ban on Monday, February 10, prompting Cebu Pacific to cancel its Taiwan flights. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines said that Taiwan was "wrongly included" in the ban.

After the IATF recognized Taiwan's strict measures and protocols in addressing the virus, the ban was lifted on Friday.

Given Friday's announcement, Cebu Pacific announced that the following flights going to or from Taipei will resume:

Monday, February 17-until further notice

5J 310 Manila-Taipei (departs 10:40 pm)

Tuesday, February 18-until further notice

5J 311 Taipei-Manila (departs 1:45 am Monday/Wednesday/Saturday; 2:15 am Tuesday/Thursday/Friday/Sunday)

Friday, February 21-until further notice

5J 312 Manila-Taipei (departs 7:05 am)

5J 310 Manila-Taipei (departs 10:40 pm)

5J 311 Taipei-Manila (departs 1:45 am)

5J 313 Taipei-Manila (departs 10:45 am)

According to Cebu Pacific, passengers booked on these flights who have not availed of refund or travel fund will depart as scheduled.

For concerns on rebooked flights between Taipei and Manila, passengers may contact Cebu Pacific through its Facebook and Twitter accounts, or its website for assistance.

For PAL, the following flight schedules to and from the Taipei Taoyuan International Airport will be followed starting February 21:

PR890/891 Manila-Taipei-Manila

Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from February 21 to February 29

Daily from March 1

The PR890 flight will depart from Manila at 6:05 am and arrive in Taipei at 8:30 am. Meanwhile, PR891 will depart from Taipei at 9:30 am and arrive in Manila at 11:40 am.

Starting March 29, the standard regular schedule of twice daily flights (PR890/891 and PR895/895) will take effect.

Passengers that were booked on the canceled Manila-Taipei and Taipei-Manila flights may now book on the restored flights, while those with other concerns may contact their travel agent or the PAL website, ticket office, or hotline at (02) 8855-8888.

PAL passengers in Taipei may contact PAL Taipei Reservations at 02-2506-7255 or 8862-2506-7255.

The novel coronavirus outbreak, which originated in Wuhan, China, has killed over 1,380 people and infected over 63,000 in China alone.

Meanwhile, health officials in the Philippines have so far probed 455 patients for the novel coronavirus, including 3 confirmed cases. Two of the cases have since recovered, while one died due to severe pneumonia because of the novel coronavirus. – Rappler.com