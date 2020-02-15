MANILA, Philippines – The Malabon exit of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Harbor Link C3-R10 section will be operational by February 21, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced.

The Malabon exit will provide an alternate route for motorists bound for the Port Area in Manila from NLEX.

“We are making sure that all the safety features of the expressway are in place before we open it to the public,” Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said in a statement on Saturday, February 15.

Villar conducted a final inspection of the project with NLEX Corporation officials, including Chief Operating Officer Raul Ignacio.

NLEX Corporation, formerly the Manila North Tollways Corporation, is the builder and concessionaire of the NLEX.

The 2.6-kilometer NLEX Harbor Link C3-R10 Section, is expected to open by March 2020. The section starts from the Caloocan Interchange in Caloocan City to Radial Road 10 (R-10) in Navotas City and is estimated to reduce travel time from NLEX to the Port Area to 10 minutes.

“We are anticipating that truckers and freight forwarders will greatly benefit from this new road since their cargo trucks will have 24/7 access, and in turn translate to faster delivery of goods to and from the provinces in North and Central Luzon,” Ignacio said. – Rappler.com