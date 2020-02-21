MANILA, Philippines – AirAsia on Friday, February 21, announced a 30% discount on fares on all domestic flights in support of the Philippine government's bid to spur local tourism amid the novel coronavirus (nCoV-2019) threat.

Philippine tourism officials earlier said that airlines and other tourism industry players have agreed to offer attractive packages to encourage Filipinos to patronize local tourist destinations.

AirAsia said that the booking period for the promo is until Sunday, February 23. The travel period is from February 24 to September 30, 2020

"We are pleased to provide great deals to our guests, especially those flying to our domestic destinations. We are committed to making travel more affordable and accessible to all, and have been working closely with Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat to achieve this," AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said in a statement.

Long-haul international flights under AirAsia X, except those bound for India and Japan, are covered by the promo as well.

Baggage allowance is at 22% off for most flights, except those bound to India and Japan.

The first 1,000 people to book the deals can also enjoy a 22% discount on AirAsia activities using the promo code AAFEB22.

The promo is available on the budget airlines' website and mobile app.

Budget airline Cebu Pacific had also offered lower fares to as low as P88, subject to taxes.

The Philippines initially banned non-Filipino travelers coming from China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan following the COVID-19 outbreak infecting thousands mostly in China. COVID-19 is the name of the disease caused by nCoV-2019.



After Taiwan protested, the Philippines lifted the ban. Meanwhile, travel ban to Hong Kong and Macau has been partially lifted, allowing Filipino workers to return to their jobs in the two special administrative regions.

The Philippine government estimated a loss of about P16 billion in tourism revenues for February this year. – Rappler.com