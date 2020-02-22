MANILA, Philippines – The Malabon Exit of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Harbor Link C3-R10 section opened to motorists on Friday, February 21.

The Malabon Exit is an alternate route for those from the northern provinces bound for the Port Area, as well as to Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela (Camanava). It starts from the Caloocan Interchange in Caloocan City to Radial Road 10 (R-10) in Navotas City, and passes through Karuhatan in Valenzuela City and Governor Pascual Avenue in Malabon City.

The entire 2.6-kilometer NLEX Harbor Link C3-R10 Section is expected to open by March 2020, cutting travel time from NLEX to Camanava from an hour to 10 minutes.

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said that about 30,000 motorists are expected to benefit from the new tollway once it opens in March.

"About 30,000 motorists per day will stand to benefit from this new road once the entire Harbor Link C3-R10 Section is fully completed, helping reduce travel time for the traffic-weary public, providing more turnaround trips for the trucking sector, and growing businesses for merchants and local communities," Villar said.

Concessionaire NLEX Corporation president and general manager Luigi Bautista said they agreed to fast-track the opening of the Malabon Exit ahead of the entire section to help alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

"We are cognizant of the government's desire to find quick solutions to the traffic problem in Metro Manila. That is why aside from expediting the completion of the entire project, we have also rationalized our construction sequence and resource planning to accommodate the early opening of this Malabon Exit," Bautista said.

The C3-R10 section is the second phase of the NLEX Harbor Link tollway project that seeks to ease congestion in major Metro Manila roads bound for the Port Area.

The first phase, Segment 10, a 5.65-kilometer elevated tollway, opened February last year.

The next phase is the 8.35-kilometer Segment 8.2 which would connect Mindanao Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, cutting travel time from 45 minutes to 10 minutes. Construction is set to start this year. (READ: DPWH says P384B in road projects to help ease EDSA traffic)

NLEX Corporation, formerly the Manila North Tollways Corporation, is the builder and concessionaire of the NLEX. It also operates the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway.

NLEX Corporation is a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, which in turn is a subsidiary of conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corporation. – Rappler.com