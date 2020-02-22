MANILA, Philippines – Honda Cars Philippines Incorporated (HCPI) said on Saturday, February 22, that it was closing its production plant in Laguna.

Production of the Honda passenger car BR-V and City will stop operations beginning March, HCPI said in a statement on Saturday.

The plant, based in Sta. Rosa, Laguna and which has been around since 1992, employs 650 "associates," according to HCPI.

"To meet Honda’s customer needs in the Philippines for reasonably priced and good quality products, Honda considered efficient allocation and distribution of resources. As such, after consideration of optimization efforts in the production operations in Asia and Oceania region, Honda decided to close the manufacturing operations of HCPI," the statement said.

HCPI said Honda will continue to sell cars and provide after-sales service operations in the Philippines through the Asia and Oceania regional network.

"Honda will continue providing highly attractive products to its customers in the Philippines and continue contributing to the local society, which has been an ongoing effort for the last 50 years since Honda was established in the Philippines," said the statement.

The sale and production of Honda motorcycles will not be affected by the closure of the car plant in Laguna as that business is handled separately by Honda Philippines. – Rappler.com