MANILA, Philippines – Property developer Megaworld Corporation is building a second condominium at its Maple Grove township in General Trias City, Cavite, a project "inspired" by nature.

The 16-storey La Cassia Residences, set for completion in 2025, will have 238 units.

These units will be offered in 8 layouts, from a studio up to 27.5 square meters (sqm), to a two-bedroom with a garden and balcony up to 88 sqm.

Megaworld said on Monday, February 24, that it expects to generate P1.4 billion in sales from the new residential project.

"There is a growing demand for residential condominiums in this part of Cavite especially among the next-generation Caviteños who are excited to see the next phase of Cavite and experience a more dynamic lifestyle," added Eugene Em Lozano, Megaworld first vice president for sales and marketing.

La Cassia Residences is the second condominium at the 140-hectare township, after the 10-storey The Verdin at Maple Grove.

Megaworld allocated P15 billion to develop the township, dubbed the Green City of the South, over a 10-year period.

It includes the Maple Grove Commercial District, which was launched in 2017. Megaworld is also building the "greenhouse-inspired" Maple Grove Town Center, its first mall in General Trias City. – Rappler.com