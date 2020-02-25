PARIS, France – French car giant Renault said Monday, February 24, it was filing a civil claim for damages against former chief executive officer Carlos Ghosn over alleged financial misconduct.

"Renault has filed a legal action to assert its rights" the company said in a statement, adding that it reserved the right "to solicit damages with interest" from an investigation into numerous claims of financial misconduct in France.

Renault added it would cooperate fully with judicial authorities.

Lawyers for Brazilian-born Ghosn, who jumped Japanese bail in December and is now in his native Lebanon, on Friday, February 21, delayed a lawsuit seeking a hefty retirement payout for their client from Renault, saying the company had not given them enough time to prepare arguments.

Ghosn is seeking a 250,000 ($270,000) retirement payout, which Renault refuses to pay because it says he was forced to quit after his shock November 2018 arrest in Japan on multiple charges of financial wrongdoing.

The former industry titan claims he retired in due form of his own accord.

He faces a French inquiry into two parties he threw at the Palace of Versailles, including his opulent 2016 wedding, allegedly financed in part by Renault funds.

A party for his 60th birthday two years earlier, replete with musicians, a top chef, period costumes for attendees, and a firework display ostensibly to mark 15 years of the Renault-Nissan alliance allegedly cost 530,000 euros.

Ghosn is also under investigation by France's tax fraud office over suspicious financial transactions between Renault and its distributor in the Gulf state of Oman, and over contracts signed by Renault and Nissan's Dutch subsidiary RNBV, the public prosecutor said last week.

In Japan, he still faces multiple charges including a claim he underreported millions of dollars in salary as chairman of Nissan. (READ: Nissan files $90-million suit against Ghosn)

He has denied all the charges, but fled while on bail before he could face trial. – Rappler.com