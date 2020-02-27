MANILA, Philippines – "Hot work" conducted by a subcontractor of the Skyway Stage 3 project in Pandacan, Manila, caused the fire last February 1, according to San Miguel Corporation.

On Thursday, February 27, San Miguel said the Bureau of Fire Protection concluded that metal grinding and welding activities caused a beam to collapse.

"Hot metal embers or welding slag apparently came into contact with cartons and other combustible materials, starting the fire," San Miguel said.

This dismissed initial findings that the fire originated outside the construction yard used by San Miguel's contractor, DM Consunji.

Aside from the Skyway, the fire also engulfed facilities of the Manila Plastics Plant, San Miguel's packaging business.

Total damage to both the Skyway and the packaging facility was estimated at P1.2 billion.

Before the blaze, the P37.4-billion Skyway was supposed to be accessible to motorists by April this year.

"While this is an unfortunate setback, we have moved quickly to get back on track with the construction. We are working double time to deliver the entire Skyway Stage 3 project in 5 months' time or by July. This is just a 3-month delay from the original target date of April 2020," San Miguel president Ramon Ang said.

The Skyway will stretch from Gil Puyat Avenue in Makati City and go through San Juan City, Manila, and Quezon City, connecting the South Luzon Expressway to the North Luzon Expressway. (READ: After fire, San Miguel plans 24/7 construction of Skyway Stage 3) – Rappler.com