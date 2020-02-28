MANILA, Philippines – Following the Philippines' decision to temporarily prohibit Filipino tourists from traveling to South Korea due to the novel coronavirus, Cebu Pacific canceled its flights between the two countries from March 3 to April 30.

The Philippine government also banned the the entry of travelers from South Korea's North Gyeongsang province, which has been grappling with an outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In a statement on Friday, February 28, Cebu Pacific said the following flights are canceled:

5J 188/ 5J 187 Manila-Incheon-Manila

5J 128 / 5J 129 Cebu-Incheon-Cebu

5J 180 / 5J 181 Kalibo-Incheon-Kalibo

According to Cebu Pacific, affected passengers may go to their website and avail of the following options:

Rebook the flight to February 29, March 1, or March 2 (subject to seat availability)

Rebook the flight (new flight until June 30, 2020)

Refund the tickets in full

Store the value of the ticket in a Travel Fund for future use

The novel coronavirus that originated from Wuhan, China, has so far killed over 2,800 and sickened over 83,700 people across the country and worldwide. The World Health Organization already declared an international emergency over the virus.

As of Friday, the Philippines has recorded 3 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, all of them Chinese. One died, while the other two recovered.

The DOH has also probed 621 patients in the Philippines for possible infection, 62 of whom were from Central Visayas. Of the 621, only 30 remain admitted to heath facilities nationwide, while 588 have been discharged. – Rappler.com