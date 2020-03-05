MANILA, Philippines – Prices of goods continued to move within the government's target band, as inflation hit 2.6% in February, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Thursday, March 5.

February's inflation remained within the 2% to 4% range and was lower than the 2.9% recorded in January, as global demand for oil slowed down amid the novel coronavirus outbreak that started in China.

Economists previously noted that Filipinos got wary about the global health emergency and avoided malls, which led to lower consumption and businesses reducing prices.

The downward trend in February was attributed to the slower annual increase in transportation costs.

It was also during February that the alert level for Taal Volcano was lowered to 2, effectively dissipating the upward pressure on food prices.

The year-to-date inflation now stands at 2.8%.

The central bank is widely expected to again cut interest rates to shield the economy from the global economic slowdown. In general, cutting interest rates encourages people to spend more and boost the economy.

However, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier said in the Manila Times business forum on Tuesday, March 3, that easing monetary policy may not do the trick, since the fear of going out in public outweighs the incentives that lower interest rates offer.

"Government spending will boost the economy," Diokno had said.

He also said on Wednesday, March 4, that the BSP Monetary Board sees no need to hold an emergency meeting to tweak interest rates, after a surprise rate cut by the United States Federal Reserve. – Rappler.com