LONDON, United Kingdom – World oil prices crashed Monday, March 9, fueling a vicious sell-off on stock markets which were already buckling under from the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Stocks tanked as the global oil market nosedived 30% at one stage after top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed the prices it charges customers following a bust-up with Russia over crude production cuts.

The dollar slid versus the yen, seen as a safe haven investment.

New York stocks tumbled with the blue-chip DJIA index more than 6%, after trading had been halted for 15 minutes when losses hit 7% shortly after the opening, triggering circuit breakers.

European stock markets slumped dramatically with London's FTSE index down more than 7% at the close.

In Paris the CAC-40 index lost over 8%, its worst daily drop since the 2008 financial crisis, while the Dax blue-chip index in Frankfurt saw its sharpest single fall since 2001.

'Pure hysteria'

"The markets have passed from panic mode into pure hysteria," said Ayush Ansal, chief investment officer at trading firm Crimson Black Capital.

"Markets were at breaking point before Saudi Arabia's decision to launch an oil price war but this latest development has taken them beyond that."

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries kingpin Saudi Arabia last week wanted Russia to join the cartel in deep production cuts after world oil prices slumped on forecasts of plunging demand because of COVID-19.

However, Moscow declined, triggering Riyadh's move to preserve market share and sideline its close competitor – thereby creating fresh market chaos.

"The war against the coronavirus is turning into a war for oil export markets," said analyst Tamas Varga at oil broker PVM Associates.

The dizzying oil drop – the steepest since the 1991 Gulf War – sent investors fleeing for safety alongside mounting fears over the worsening coronavirus, which has seen Italy lock down a swathe of its north.

'Black Monday'

"This will be remembered as Black Monday," said analyst Neil Wilson at trading site Markets.com.

Italy's stock market took the heaviest battering after a chunk of the county's northern region was sealed off – including Milan and Venice – as authorities struggled to contain the spread and impact of coronavirus.

At the end of an exceptionally volatile trading day, Milan's FTSE MIB index stood more than 11% lower.

As the disease claims more lives around the world, dealers are shedding riskier assets for safe haven investment, sending gold and the yen surging and pushing United States Treasury yields to record lows.

While governments and central banks have unleashed, or are preparing to unleash, stimulus measures, the spread of COVID-19 is putting a huge strain on economies and stoking concerns of a worldwide recession.

Trading floors in Asia were also a sea of red, with Tokyo plunging more than 5%, Hong Kong more than 4%, and Sydney by over 7%. (READ: Philippine stocks suffer worst nosedive since global financial crisis)

Saudi equities also tanked, with oil titan Aramco's shares leading the plunge. The Dubai, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi exchanges also suffered sharp drops.

Energy firms hammered

Oil majors bore the brunt of a fierce wave of selling while other commodities firms also nursed heavy losses.

Hong Kong-listed CNOOC tumbled 17% and PetroChina more than 9%, while in Tokyo, Inpex dived 13%. In Sydney, Santos plummeted 27% and Woodside Petroleum tanked 18.4%.

In London, BP shares saw heavy losses as did Shell, while French energy major Total also slumped.

Among miners, Anglo American and BHP Billiton were particularly badly hit.

Analysts meanwhile warned of further gyrations as the outbreak shows no sign of abating, with more than 110,000 people infected in scores of countries – including Italy, which is now the hardest-hit country outside China. – Rappler.com