MANILA, Philippines – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters at Ortigas Center in Mandaluyong City was closed on Thursday, March 12, for disinfection, following information that a visitor to the bank tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The ADB said bank operations will continue, but employees will be working from home.

"ADB management will make a decision in coming days on when to reopen the bank premises," it said in a statement.

"The safety of staff, visitors to the Bank, and their families is of utmost importance to us. We are providing support to staff who interacted with the visitor," also said ADB vice president for administration and corporate management Deborah Stokes.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday, March 11, and warned of "alarming levels" of inaction.

As of Wednesday, there have been 49 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines, two of whom have died. (READ: LIST: Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines as of March 11) – Rappler.com