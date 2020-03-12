MANILA, Philippines – Grab Philippines announced that the carpool service GrabShare will be suspended starting Friday, March 13, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases spiked.

"Grab will be suspending its GrabShare services in Metro Manila and Cebu starting March 13, 12 noon, and will resume as soon as the public health situation de-escalates," Grab said in a statement sent to reporters on Thursday, March 12.

Grab added that all transport services will "remain to be available to serve the community public."

"We would like to remind everyone to plan their trips prudently and take personal hygiene seriously," Grab said.

According to Grab, the suspension of GrabShare "will not affect rates" of other services.

As of posting, the Philippines has 49 confirmed coronavirus cases. Two of them have died – a Chinese tourist on February 1, and a Filipina just on Wednesday. – Rappler.com

