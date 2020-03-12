MANILA, Philippines – Budget carrier Cebu Pacific allowed more flexible booking policies amid the coronavirus outbreak, including free rebooking for domestic and international flights from March 10 to April 30, 2020.

Earlier, Cebu Pacific allowed free rebooking only until March 31.

Another option for passengers who booked flights within these dates is to place the full cost of the ticket in a travel fund. This travel fund will be valid for 180 days and may be used to pay for a future booking up to 12 months later.

These two options may be availed through the "Manage Booking" portal in the Cebu Pacific website at http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight.

Moreover, new flights booked within the same dates may avail of the CEB Flexi option for free, a feature which would allow travelers to rebook flights twice.

Cebu Pacific assured passengers that precautionary measures against the virus are being taken, such as deep-extensive cleaning and disinfection of aircraft and the use of HEPA air filters to block contaminants and viruses.

As of Thursday, March 12, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 52. – with reports from Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com