MANILA, Philippines – People who insist on buying more than two bottles of rubbing alcohol – the limit during the COVID-19 outbreak – should be sent out of stores, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said on Friday, March 13.

Lopez said this at a Palace news briefing, when asked about a common scene at supermarkets and grocery stores where people buy far too many bottles of rubbing alcohol and disinfectant, leaving nothing for others.

"Labas sila.... May security guard po sila, ipalabas po sila (They should get out.... Stores have guards, they should be sent out)," Lopez said.

The trade chief was responding to a question of a reporter, who said she witnessed a person filling a basket with alcohol and insisted that "the customer is always right." (READ: Hoarding, overpricing would lead to criminal charges, warns DTI)

"The customer is not always right when it comes to when we already have rules," Lopez said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The DTI had agreed with supermarket and store owners to implement the two-bottle policy to prevent any shortage. – Rappler.com