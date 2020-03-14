MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific advised the public that all of its domestic flights to and from Manila scheduled for Saturday, March 14, are already fully booked.

Passengers have been scrambling to get on flights before the 30-day Metro Manila lockdown begins on Sunday, March 15.

Once the lockdown takes effect, travel in and out of the capital region will be prohibited to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Cebu Pacific said in its advisory at 1:30 pm on Saturday that passengers whose flights are affected by the lockdown from March 15 to April 14 should manage their bookings online.

"We request affected passengers to not go to the airport or ticket offices to avail of their rebooking, refund, or travel fund options, and to please manage their bookings online instead. This is for the health and safety of everyone," the airline said.

Cebu Pacific said it will email passengers to notify them once their bookings can be managed online.

It explained that it is still in the process of completing cancellations in its system for flights scheduled from March 15 to April 14.

"We are working on mounting recovery options in the coming days and will announce them as soon as they are available," the local carrier added. – Rappler.com