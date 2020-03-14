Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Malls in Metro Manila are adjusting their operating hours as the capital region is going on lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The lockdown takes effect Sunday, March 15.

The malls' move also comes as Metro Manila mayors called on malls to shut down temporarily, except for certain establishments such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

Metro Manila mayors also urged their respective local legislative councils to pass ordinances mandating an 8 pm to 5 am curfew.

Check the schedules below for mall branches in the capital region.

SM Supermalls

11 am to 7 pm daily, starting Sunday, March 15

Robinsons Malls

Closing at 7 pm starting Saturday, March 14

