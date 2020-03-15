MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) will shorten trading hours starting Monday, March 16, as Metro Manila is under lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, the PSE will follow this schedule:

9 am - pre-open

9:30 am - market open

12:45 pm - pre-close

12:50 pm - run-off/trading at last

1 pm - market close

For March 17 to April 14, the local bourse will have this schedule:

8:30 am - pre-open

9 am - market open

12:45 pm - pre-close

12:50 pm - run-off/trading at last

1 pm - market close

The regular market close is at 3:30 pm.

The PSE earlier urged trading participants with booths on the trading floor to temporarily switch to remote or offsite trading.

Participants who decide to continue doing business on the trading floor are required to limit the number of personnel to one trader per booth.

The Duterte government began on Sunday, March 15, its lockdown of Metro Manila, the country's most populous and developed region. – Rappler.com