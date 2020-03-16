MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday, March 16, confirmed reports that bird flu or the H5N6 avian flu has been detected in Jaen, Nueva Ecija.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the department got word that some 1,500 out of 15,000 quails died at a farm last March 9.

The H5N6 strain can be transmitted to humans, but Dar said transmission is very rare.

There were no poultry to human transmissions during the 2017 bird flu outbreak in Luzon.

"Globally, there are few cases of human infections and all of these were recorded in China," Dar said.

The bird flu outbreak comes at a time when the government works on protocols to ensure adequate food supply in Metro Manila amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The DA is also struggling to contain African swine fever, which only affects pigs. – Rappler.com