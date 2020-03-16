MANILA, Philippines – People going inside grocery stores will be limited to minimize the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, based on a new memorandum circular from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

While grocery stores and supermarkets will remain open during the lockdown in Metro Manila, the DTI said the number of people should be limited inside the selling area.

There should only be one person for every square meter (sqm) of free space in the store. This means that a store with 200 sqm of free space can accommodate 200 people.

The DTI said it will coordinate with the local government units for effective implementation of the order. (READ: 'Customer not always right': Alcohol hoarders should be sent out of stores, says DTI)

All manufacturing, retail, and trade establishments, so far, remain in operation during the general community quarantine period.

Groceries, supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, health clinics, bookstores, hardware stores, food stalls (takeout/delivery only), and business process outsourcing companies are allowed to operate.

Companies are encouraged to implement flexible work arrangements such as work from home, reduction of workdays or hours, rotation of workers, and forced leaves. – Rappler.com