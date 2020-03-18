MANILA, Philippines – Business tycoon Manny Pangilinan approved the advanced release of 13th month pay for employees of some of his businesses to ease their burden due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Tuesday, March 17, Pangilinan said employees of PLDT, Smart, and Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will receive their 13th month pay in advance.

Other companies will continue to receive salaries and benefits. Vacation and sick leaves will not be used up.

Pangilinan said that employees, especially field personnel, will receive vitamins. Around 500,000 tablets are set to be delivered starting Wednesday, March 18.

Work-from-home arrangements are also being set up across the conglomerate.

The Pangilinan group of companies heeded President Rodrigo Duterte's call to help out the government in cushioning the impact of the coronavirus.

Its health workers have been sent to various areas. Face masks and other medical equipment were donated as well.

"The group will be helping frontliners by donating an initial supply of alcohol of 4,000 liters from Roxas Holdings for government and group hospitals by tomorrow (March 18). We will be raising more funds to help in the coming days," Pangilinan said in a tweet.

Pangilinan's Metro Pacific Investments Corporation reported a core net income of P15.6 billion for 2019, up by 4%. – Rappler.com