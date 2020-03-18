MANILA, Philippines – The Gokongwei business empire joined other conglomerates in allotting funds to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Gokongwei Brothers Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the group, will be shelling out P100 million to support national and local frontline health providers.

The foundation will also provide personal protective equipment such as surgical masks for health care workers as well as rapid test kits.

The UP Medical Foundation and PGH Medical Foundation are among the institutions in the foundation's priority list.

The Gokongwei food manufacturing arm, Universal Robina Corporation, is also donating its food products such as Great Taste coffee, Magic Crackers, Nissin Cup Noodles, Refresh Mineral Water, and Vitasoy drinks to health workers in different hospitals.

Real estate company Robinsons Land is providing support for the purchase of test kits for various hospitals in Metro Manila.

Robinsons Land also waived rental charges for all non-operational tenants of its malls during the "enhanced community quarantine."

The company hopes that would allow establishments to reallocate funds and allow them to extend financial assistance to their employees.

Robinsons Bank will be granting payment extension to its customers for loan products.

Robinsons Retail Holdings, through its retail stores such as Robinsons Supermarkets, Rustan's Marketplace, Shopwise, Ministop convenience stores, drugstore chains South Star Drug and The Generics Pharmacy, and its Handyman hardware shops, are currently operational to provide the needs of the public.

Cebu Pacific has been enabling passengers, who have flights until April 30, to rebook anytime until June 30 or place the cost of the ticket in a travel fund to be used for future travel. – Rappler.com