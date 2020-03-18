MANILA, Philippines – Billionaire Andrew Tan, through his holding firm Alliance Global, is donating one million liters of 70% disinfectant ethyl alcohol to strengthen the government's efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"Through the Department of Health, we hope to distribute disinfectant alcohol to as many, if not, all the hospitals and clinics that are treating COVID-19 patients all over the country," said Kevin Andrew Tan, Alliance Global chief executive officer.

"We need to protect our frontliners – the doctors, nurses, and other health care and medical personnel – whose lives are at risk in protecting and treating people from this virus."

Hospitals and other medical institutions, as well as the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and local government units will receive the huge volume of alcohol. (READ: LIST: How to help health care workers, frontliners during coronavirus pandemic)

As of writing, the Department of Health said there are 202 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, 17 of whom have died. – Rappler.com