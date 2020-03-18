MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is releasing an initial P30 billion to accredited hospitals to address immediate needs amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Based on PhilHealth's historical data, the amount is equivalent to 3 months' worth of claims.

"The move utilizes its interim reimbursement mechanism which will provide health care providers with the much needed liquidity to adequately respond to the pandemic," PhilHealth said.

Hospitals will be asked to submit a letter of intent to avail of the mechanism. This will then be charged to future claims.

The state health insurer added that it extended the deadline of payment of contributions for self-paying direct contributors amid the Luzon lockdown.

First quarter contributions can be paid on or before April 30, instead of March 31, and without interest.

The policy on single period of confinement and 45-days coverage are also waived in favor of the member, while the filing period for claims is extended from the usual 60 days to at least 120 days in favor of the health care providers.

PhilHealth will provide a health package worth P14,000 if a member gets quarantined. Patients who test positive for the coronavirus can also seek a package worth up to P32,000.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 202 on Wednesday, March 18. Of these, 17 have died while 7 have recovered. – Rappler.com