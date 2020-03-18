MANILA, Philippines – SBS Philippines Corporation founder and chairman Necisto Sytengco died at 65, the company announced on Wednesday, March 18.

Sytengco founded the conglomerate in the 1970s. He served as president of SBS from its incorporation in 2001 until 2016 and also served as its chairman from March 2015 until his death.

"Together with his children and longtime colleagues, Mr Sytengco established the Sytengco Group of Companies and made it into one of the country's premier conglomerates," the company said.

SBS is a publicly listed company which offers chemical products to various industries, including food ingredients, industrial, agribusiness, feeds and veterinary care, pharmaceutical, personal care, and cosmetics.

Forbes ranked him as the 39th richest Filipino in 2019 with a net worth of $210 million.

Sytengco was named Entrepreneur of the Year for 2018 by Enterprise Asia. – Rappler.com